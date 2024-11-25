Russia launches missile attack against Odesa, injuring 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a missile attack against the central part of Odesa on Nov. 25, inflicting casualties, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

"As of now, we recorded six injured. Five are in a condition of moderate severity, their lives are not in danger. One person is in serious condition," said Oleksandr Kharlov, Kiper's deputy, in a comment for the media.

"Civilian infrastructure was damaged, namely residential buildings," Kiper said. Officials later said that the damage was caused by fallen missile debris.

Russia launched the strike into a densely populated residential area where there are no military targets, damaging a school and a university sports hall, Kharlov reported. No students were reported as injured, as they were hiding in shelters.

The attack came shortly after Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv, injuring at least 23 people.

"Since yesterday evening, Russia has used around 150 attack drones, aerial bombs, and missiles against more than 10 Ukrainian regions," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram on Nov. 25.

Odesa, lying on the Black Sea coast in southern Ukraine, is home to some 1 million residents. The port city has been repeatedly targeted throughout the full-scale war.

An earlier missile attack on Odesa on Nov. 18 killed at least 10 people and injured over 50.