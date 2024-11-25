Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Odesa, Missile attack, War, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russia launches missile attack against Odesa, injuring 6

by Martin Fornusek November 25, 2024 10:52 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Elevators in the Odesa port on May 13, 2023, in the city of Odesa, Ukraine. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a missile attack against the central part of Odesa on Nov. 25, inflicting casualties, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

"As of now, we recorded six injured. Five are in a condition of moderate severity, their lives are not in danger. One person is in serious condition," said Oleksandr Kharlov, Kiper's deputy, in a comment for the media.

"Civilian infrastructure was damaged, namely residential buildings," Kiper said. Officials later said that the damage was caused by fallen missile debris.

Russia launched the strike into a densely populated residential area where there are no military targets, damaging a school and a university sports hall, Kharlov reported. No students were reported as injured, as they were hiding in shelters.

The attack came shortly after Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv, injuring at least 23 people.

"Since yesterday evening, Russia has used around 150 attack drones, aerial bombs, and missiles against more than 10 Ukrainian regions," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram on Nov. 25.

Odesa, lying on the Black Sea coast in southern Ukraine, is home to some 1 million residents. The port city has been repeatedly targeted throughout the full-scale war.

An earlier missile attack on Odesa on Nov. 18 killed at least 10 people and injured over 50.

Russian missile attack on Odesa kills 10, injures 55
Ten people have been reported killed and 55 injured. The fatalities included seven police officers, a medic, and two civilian residents.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Most popular

News Feed

8:46 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on central Kharkiv injures 23.

Russia launched an attack against the central part of Kharkiv on the morning of Nov. 25, injuring at least 23 people, officials reported.
6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
