News Feed, Odesa, Ukraine, Russian attack, Missile attack
Russian missile attack on Odesa kills at least 8, injures 18

by Martin Fornusek November 18, 2024 12:41 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Elevators in the Odesa port on May 13, 2023, in the city of Odesa, Ukraine. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack against the port city of Odesa on Nov. 18, killing and injuring people.

At least eight people have been reported killed and 18 injured, including a child. Four victims are in serious condition.

"Russia treacherously aimed a missile into a residential building, an area of business activity," Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said on Telegram.

A parking lot, a residential building, a university, and an administrative building were damaged in the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Odesa on Nov. 18, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

"After calls and meetings with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, after false media gossip about 'refraining' from strikes, Russia shows what it is really interested in: only war," Zelensky said.

The full number of casualties and the extent of damage are being determined.

The attack occurred shortly after Russia launched one of its largest mass strikes against Ukraine on Nov. 17 and deadly missile attacks against the city of Sumy overnight on Nov. 18.

Odesa, lying on the Black Sea coast in southern Ukraine, is home to some 1 million residents. The port city has been repeatedly targeted throughout the full-scale war.

Russian missile attacks on Sumy kill 11, injure 89
Russia launched multiple missile attacks on the city of Sumy overnight on Nov. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

4:03 PM

Musk mocks Zelensky for comments about Ukraine's independence.

The billionaire reposted a modified excerpt from Zelensky's interview with the Suspilne broadcaster shared on X by the @visegrad24 account, which read: "The U.S. cannot force us to 'sit and listen' at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.