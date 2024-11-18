Russian missile attack on Odesa kills at least 8, injures 18

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack against the port city of Odesa on Nov. 18, killing and injuring people.

At least eight people have been reported killed and 18 injured, including a child. Four victims are in serious condition.

"Russia treacherously aimed a missile into a residential building, an area of business activity," Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said on Telegram.

A parking lot, a residential building, a university, and an administrative building were damaged in the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Odesa on Nov. 18, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

"After calls and meetings with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, after false media gossip about 'refraining' from strikes, Russia shows what it is really interested in: only war," Zelensky said.

The full number of casualties and the extent of damage are being determined.

The attack occurred shortly after Russia launched one of its largest mass strikes against Ukraine on Nov. 17 and deadly missile attacks against the city of Sumy overnight on Nov. 18.

Odesa, lying on the Black Sea coast in southern Ukraine, is home to some 1 million residents. The port city has been repeatedly targeted throughout the full-scale war.