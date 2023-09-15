Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
NYT: Zelensky to visit Washington next week

by Rachel Amran September 15, 2023 4:34 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington after his scheduled appearance at the United Nations General Assembly next week, the NYT reported on Sept. 14.

According to the NYT, Zelensky's appearance at the UN meeting was publicly known but the visit to Washington has not yet been announced officially.

Reports of Zelensky's meeting in Washington comes soon after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's highly-publicized meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Additionally, recent US reports have expressed disappointment with the Ukrainian counteroffensive.  

However, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken visited Kyiv last week and pledged continued US military and financial support for Ukraine.

The meeting also comes amidst reports that President Biden was considering sending more missiles packed with cluster munitions as well long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems which Ukrainian officials have advocated as critical for the counteroffensive.

Ukraine war latest: Air defense system destroyed, two ships damaged in occupied Crimea
Key developments on Sept. 14: * Media: SBU, Navy destroy Russian air defense system in Yevpatoriia strike * Two ships damaged in Crimea, Ukraine’s military reports * 3rd Assault Brigade denies Andriivka near Bakhmut was liberated * ICC opens office in Kyiv to investigate Russian war crimes * B…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Rachel Amran
