NYT: Zelensky to visit Washington next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington after his scheduled appearance at the United Nations General Assembly next week, the NYT reported on Sept. 14.

According to the NYT, Zelensky's appearance at the UN meeting was publicly known but the visit to Washington has not yet been announced officially.

Reports of Zelensky's meeting in Washington comes soon after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's highly-publicized meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Additionally, recent US reports have expressed disappointment with the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

However, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken visited Kyiv last week and pledged continued US military and financial support for Ukraine.

The meeting also comes amidst reports that President Biden was considering sending more missiles packed with cluster munitions as well long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems which Ukrainian officials have advocated as critical for the counteroffensive.