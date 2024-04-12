Nova Group sets up new electricity generation company amid Russian attacks on infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nova Group has set up a company that will generate energy on a regular basis, including both solar and gas power, the group's co-owner Volodymyr Popereshniuk announced on April 12.

The newly-created Nova Energy is the seventh company to join Nova Group, which owns Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading postal service.

"When the Russians started to attack electricity generation, we realized that we needed to strengthen the autonomy of energy supply," Popereshniuk wrote on Facebook.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

In March, attacks reportedly damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Over the past three months, Russia has conducted around 30,000 strikes on Ukrainian territory, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Ukraine's energy system is currently undergoing the largest-scale series of attacks by Russia.

Popereshniuk hopes that other companies will also enter the electricity generation market.

"If regulations and prohibitions do not interfere, entrepreneurs will quickly create the capacities needed for the economy," he added.

Throughout the winter of 2022-2023, Russia launched a series of mass missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities, killing dozens of civilians and causing rolling blackouts nationwide. That winter, Russia severely hit almost half of the country's energy system.