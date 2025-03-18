The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Judiciary, Courts, Corruption, Anti-corruption, Pavlo Vovk
Notorious judge dismissed amid accusations of criminal activity, power grab

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 18, 2025 2:28 PM 2 min read
Pavlo Vovk, Judge of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK). (Pavlo Vovk/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The High Council of Justice has dismissed Judge Pavlo Vovk, the head of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), who has been charged with creating a criminal organization and attempting to seize power, according to an official announcement published on March 18.

Vovk was held responsible for "committing a significant disciplinary offense, gross or systematic neglect of duties that is incompatible with the status of a judge or revealed his incompatibility with the position he holds."

The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that Vovk failed to appear before the High Council of Justice and instead submitted multiple appeals, including requests for the recusal of council members and postponement of the proceedings.

The speaker at the meeting, High Council of Justice member Oksana Kvasha, proposed dismissing Vovk. All 14 council members supported the proposal.

Vovk has become a symbol of systemic corruption and judicial impunity in Ukraine. He and other judges from his court face charges of usurpation of power, obstruction of justice, organized crime, and abuse of authority.

In December 2022, Ukraine's parliament voted to dissolve the Kyiv District Administrative Court, which had been mired in corruption scandals under Vovk's leadership. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decree, making it law.

On Dec. 9, 2022, the U.S. Department of State sanctioned Vovk to mark International Anti-Corruption Day, imposing visa restrictions and potentially freezing his assets.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court is hearing the criminal case against Vovk and his accomplices. For years, prosecutors, investigators, and courts have obstructed and delayed cases against him.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

