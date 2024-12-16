Norway to provide $242 million for Ukrainian naval defense against Russian Black Sea threats

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will allocate 2.7 billion Norwegian kroner ($242 million) to bolster Ukraine’s navy and help it deter Russian threats in the Black Sea, the country’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced on Dec. 16.

"It is essential to protect the Ukrainian population and Ukrainian infrastructure from attacks by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet… (and to) protect exports by sea of grain and other products," Stoere said in a statement.

The money will be channeled through the Nansen Support Program, Norway's civil and military support program for Ukraine.

The Black Sea remains heavily mined due to Russia's full-scale war, seriously threatening civilian vessels.

Minesweeping capabilities would help Ukraine strengthen security in the Black Sea, and enable continued shipping.

"Mines pose a significant threat to maritime security and safe passage in the Black Sea, and mine clearance operations are very difficult," Norway’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

"The systems we are providing will enhance the ability of Ukrainian forces to detect and defuse mines along their coastline," he added.

Following the announcement, the Nansen program’s total value grew to 137.7 billion kroner ($13.2 billion). The program initially was set to spend 75 billion kroner ($7 billion) from 2023 to 2028.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.