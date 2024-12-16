Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Norway, Ukraine, Black Sea, Black Sea Fleet, Ukrainian navy
Edit post

Norway to provide $242 million for Ukrainian naval defense against Russian Black Sea threats

by Boldizsar Gyori December 16, 2024 1:41 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems) "Stinger" anti-aircraft weapon as they scan for possible air targets, onboard a Maritime Guard of the State Border Service of Ukraine boat as it patrols in the northwestern part of the Black Sea on December 18, 2023 (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will allocate 2.7 billion Norwegian kroner ($242 million) to bolster Ukraine’s navy and help it deter Russian threats in the Black Sea, the country’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced on Dec. 16.

"It is essential to protect the Ukrainian population and Ukrainian infrastructure from attacks by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet… (and to) protect exports by sea of grain and other products," Stoere said in a statement.

The money will be channeled through the Nansen Support Program, Norway's civil and military support program for Ukraine.

The Black Sea remains heavily mined due to Russia's full-scale war, seriously threatening civilian vessels.

Minesweeping capabilities would help Ukraine strengthen security in the Black Sea, and enable continued shipping.

"Mines pose a significant threat to maritime security and safe passage in the Black Sea, and mine clearance operations are very difficult," Norway’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

"The systems we are providing will enhance the ability of Ukrainian forces to detect and defuse mines along their coastline," he added.

Following the announcement, the Nansen program’s total value grew to 137.7 billion kroner ($13.2 billion). The program initially was set to spend 75 billion kroner ($7 billion) from 2023 to 2028.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.

30 North Korean soldiers killed, injured in Kursk Oblast assaults, Ukraine’s intelligence claims
North Korean losses have to be replenished by fresh soldiers from North Korea’s 94th Separate Brigade, HUR claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Russian ex-Defense Ministry official suspected of embezzling $5.8 million.

According to the charges, Vladimir Shishov embezzled 600 million rubles with the help of other businessmen, such as second defendant Dmitry Levchenko, manager of RNGS Capital. Shishov was arrested on suspicion of fraud in October 2023. The embezzled money was allocated for a "special infrastructure project."
12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.