Norway to allocate over $600 million for Ukrainian air defense, ammunition

by Abbey Fenbert May 1, 2024 2:05 AM 2 min read
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere looks on during an opening tour of the Hanover technology Fair in Hanover, northern Germany, on April 22, 2024. (Ronny Hartmann / AFP via Getty Images)
Oslo will increase aid to Ukraine by 7 billion Norwegian kroner (about $630 million), the bulk of which will support Kyiv's anti-aircraft and artillery ammunition supplies, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told the E24 news outlet on April 30.

Stoere previously said on April 21 that Norway would direct "significant sums" to Ukraine's air defense but did not specify the exact amount.  

The new funds will primarily support military aid to Ukraine, with a smaller portion allocated to civilian financial aid, Stoere said.

Norway will partner with Germany, the United States, and other allies to find anti-aircraft ammunition to better protect Ukraine's skies. According to Stoere, air defense systems have already been produced and are ready to deliver to Kyiv in the near future.

"Now it's about delivering fairly immediately on this with air defense," Stoere said.

"We get daily news that Ukrainians are waking up to apartment buildings, hospitals and power plants being hit by Russian missiles. They must be able to defend themselves against this."

The funds will also support the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine's front-line troops.

Norway has recently ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and for aid to Ukraine. Oslo allocated 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($190 million) in January for Ukrainian aid.

Skynex: The German drone destroyer reinforcing Ukraine’s air defense
Ukraine has just received the second Skynex air defense system from Germany as part of the latest package of military aid, the German government announced on April 29. It’s the latest addition to Ukraine’s struggling air defenses, running low on ammunition due to delays in U.S. aid but bolstered
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones.

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.
