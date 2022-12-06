Norway to allocate 14.5 million euros to military assistance for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will make a voluntary financial contribution to the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, according to the Council of the European Union. “Norway’s financial support…will give an additional boost to train and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they continue their courageous fight against the Russian aggression,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The EU military assistance mission was established on Oct. 17 to provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The mission aims to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of EU member states.

On Nov. 25, Norway’s government said it would supply Ukraine with 55,000 units of winter clothing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer, spare parts for military equipment repairs, individual first-aid kits, and 30,000 field rations.