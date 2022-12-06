Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Norway to allocate 14.5 million euros to military assistance for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2022 11:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will make a voluntary financial contribution to the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, according to the Council of the European Union. “Norway’s financial support…will give an additional boost to train and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they continue their courageous fight against the Russian aggression,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The EU military assistance mission was established on Oct. 17 to provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The mission aims to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of EU member states.

On Nov. 25, Norway’s government said it would supply Ukraine with 55,000 units of winter clothing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer, spare parts for military equipment repairs, individual first-aid kits, and 30,000 field rations.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.