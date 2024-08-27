Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Norway, Russia, Energy, Energy infrastructure, oil and gas, Gas, Business
Edit post

Norway's energy sector under threat of Russian sabotage, Norwegian security chief says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 7:37 PM 2 min read
Panoramic view of a gas complex near the town of Hammerfest on Nov. 12, 2023. (Jorge Mantilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Norway's energy sector is under threat of sabotage from Russia, Norwegian security chief Beate Gangaas told Reuters on Aug. 27, as European security services briefed Norwegian energy officials on potential Russian threats.

Norway is a key provider of oil, gas, and electricity for Europe, overtaking Russia as Europe's top gas supplier in 2022.

"When we are talking about sabotage today, we are talking about Russia," Gangaas told Reuters.

Vice Admiral Nils Andreas Stensoenes, the head of the Norwegian Intelligence Service, told Reuters that although there has been no "concrete evidence" of Russian plans to sabotage Norway's infrastructure, "it's wise to be prudent and increase the level of security."

According to Reuters, the briefing was a closed-door meeting attended by security services from Norway, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, and Iceland.

Western intelligence officials have repeatedly warned about the increasing threat of Russian sabotage operations across Europe.

Reports emerged in 2023 that Russia may be preparing to sabotage wind farms, gas pipelines, and power and internet cables in the waters around Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden.

Three Russian intelligence officers were expelled from Norway in April 2022, followed by another 15 in April 2023.

The intelligence officers were expelled for "engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said.

‘A near-death feeling:’ Largest-yet Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure brings back widespread power outages
Viktoriia Skyba, a 29-year-old mother of two, didn’t have the time to reach a bomb shelter when Russia attacked her town during what Ukrainian officials have said is the largest attack on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion. She saw a missile flying above her house and a large pillar of
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:33 PM

Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:25 PM

IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.