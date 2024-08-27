Norway's energy sector under threat of Russian sabotage, Norwegian security chief says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway's energy sector is under threat of sabotage from Russia, Norwegian security chief Beate Gangaas told Reuters on Aug. 27, as European security services briefed Norwegian energy officials on potential Russian threats.

Norway is a key provider of oil, gas, and electricity for Europe, overtaking Russia as Europe's top gas supplier in 2022.

"When we are talking about sabotage today, we are talking about Russia," Gangaas told Reuters.

Vice Admiral Nils Andreas Stensoenes, the head of the Norwegian Intelligence Service, told Reuters that although there has been no "concrete evidence" of Russian plans to sabotage Norway's infrastructure, "it's wise to be prudent and increase the level of security."

According to Reuters, the briefing was a closed-door meeting attended by security services from Norway, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, and Iceland.

Western intelligence officials have repeatedly warned about the increasing threat of Russian sabotage operations across Europe.

Reports emerged in 2023 that Russia may be preparing to sabotage wind farms, gas pipelines, and power and internet cables in the waters around Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden.

Three Russian intelligence officers were expelled from Norway in April 2022, followed by another 15 in April 2023.

The intelligence officers were expelled for "engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said.