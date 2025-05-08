The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Religion, Pope Francis, Ukraine
Edit post

US Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

by Anna Fratsyvir May 8, 2025 7:23 PM 2 min read
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced on May 8 to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square, according to Vatican News.

The announcement came hours after white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, the traditional signal that the College of Cardinals had successfully elected a new pope during their conclave. Prevost, originally from Chicago, becomes the first American in history to ascend to the papacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Pope Leo XIV on social media, saying “Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians.”

“At this decisive moment for our country,” Zelensky added, “we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine’s efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace.”

The election follows  the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. On May 7, cardinals officially opened the historic conclave in the Vatican to choose the next head of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, was widely lauded by supporters as a reformer who infused the church with compassion and humanity. But his legacy in Ukraine is more complex.

Throughout the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, many Ukrainians viewed his statements as failing to clearly assign responsibility for the war. His description of Ukrainians and Russians as "brothers" was perceived as painfully out of touch amid Moscow's brutal war and the war crimes that it had committed.

The next person to sit on the papal throne will play a decisive role in shaping how the Catholic Church responds to the moral, social, and political consequences of Europe’s largest war since World War II.

From Ukraine envoy to Orban’s ally: Meet the top candidates for the papal throne
Editor’s Note: The story was updated to reflect that the conclave had begun on May 7. On Wednesday, Cardinals opened the historic conclave in the Vatican to choose the next head of the Catholic Church. Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at the age of 88, was lauded by
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

5:52 PM
Video

What Putin won’t tell you about Russia’s ‘Victory Day.’

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sat down with author, historian, and Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9, which mark the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, are one of the country’s biggest public events of the year. President of the Ukrainian Society of Switzerland Andrej Lushnycky who sheds some light on the things Putin would rather you didn’t know about World War II.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.