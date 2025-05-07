The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian drone strikes hit two Russian defense plants, grounding flights in Moscow, security service says

by Anna Fratsyvir May 7, 2025 7:11 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from a video released by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) showing an explosion smoke up the night sky above Moscow Oblast, Russia, following a reported Ukrainian drone strike on May 8, 2025. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Long-range drones operated by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) struck two key Russian defense industry plants overnight, igniting fires and prompting mass flight disruptions in the Moscow region, sources within the SBU told the Kyiv Independent on May 7.

According to the SBU, Ukrainian drones targeted the Bazalt plant in Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow Oblast, Russia’s primary manufacturer of munitions and weaponry for all branches of its military. Residents reported at least seven explosions followed by a large fire at the site.

Simultaneously, another strike hit the Splav plant in Tula, a city located about 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of Moscow. Splav is reportedly the only facility in Russia responsible for designing and producing multiple-launch rocket systems and related ammunition. Footage from the scene appeared to show heavy smoke and flames engulfing part of the facility.

A large explosion lights up the night sky above Moscow Oblast, following a reported Ukrainian drone strike on May 8, 2025. (Ukraine’s Security Service)

The strikes, according to the SBU, triggered heightened alert measures across the Moscow Oblast, forcing Russian authorities to enact “Plan Cover,” a security protocol that includes grounding civilian air traffic. Airports across Moscow and the surrounding oblast temporarily shut down, stranding thousands of passengers and forcing airlines to cancel or reroute hundreds of flights.

Pro-Kremlin sources, including the Telegram channel Mash, reported a near-total “collapse” of air operations across Moscow airports on the night of May 7. Around 350 flights were reportedly affected, with over 60,000 passengers impacted, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia. Some passengers were forced to wait on board planes for hours without food or clear information.

The disruption comes just two days before Russia’s annual Victory Day parade on May 9, a central propaganda event for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Separately, Ukrainian drone strikes on May 7 reportedly damaged the Optic Fiber Systems plant in Saransk, Republic of Mordovia, according to independent Russian outlet Astra and Ukrainian security officials. The facility, which produces fiber for Russian military drones, suffered “serious damage,” said Andrii Kovalenko, an official with Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

A second fire broke out nearby at the Saranskkabel plant. Local residents described hearing powerful explosions around 6 a.m. in the city’s industrial zone. Russian authorities have banned the publication of images or video from the attack sites.

The Kyiv Independent was unable to independently verify these claims.

Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade
The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade. Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow and at least 29 world leaders are expected to attend the event.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

News Feed

8:15 PM

German Chancellor Merz plans visit to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the trip is currently being coordinated and emphasized that the European Union must do “everything possible” to help secure a lasting cessation of hostilities beyond the upcoming weekend.
5:59 PM
Video

How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York discusses with Jonathan Brunstedt, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University, how Russian President Vladimir Putin has weaponized the Soviet myths about World War II to help him justify Russia’s war against Ukraine.
