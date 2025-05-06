Ukraine war latest: 205 Ukrainian POWs released in prisoner swap; drone attacks intensify against Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on May 6:

Ukraine brings home 205 POWs in prisoner exchange with Russia

Russian soldiers executed 3 unarmed Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast, prosecutors say

Russia allegedly downs 3 drones approaching Moscow as Putin prepares Victory Day parade

Ukraine stabilizes Pokrovsk front, seizes tactical initiative in some areas, Syrskyi says

Hegseth reportedly ordered Ukraine aid pause without Trump's knowledge

Ukraine secured the return of 205 soldiers in a one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russia that was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram on May 6.

"Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers. Young men and adult men from almost all types and branches of the military. The defenders of Mariupol and the defenders of the entire front line," Zelensky wrote.

This marks the fifth known prisoner of war (POWs) swap of 2025 and the 64th since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

"Every day, we fight for our people. We will definitely do everything to return each and every one of them," the president added.

The latest exchange follows a larger April 19 swap, when 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home ahead of the Easter holiday.

Ukraine does not reveal the exact figures on how many Ukrainian POWs are held in Russia. According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Russia holds over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians in detention in addition to POWs.

In 2024, Kyiv proposed an all-for-all exchange of prisoners, but Moscow rejected the offer.

Russian soldiers executed 3 unarmed Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast, prosecutors say

Russian troops shot three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) on May 3 near the village of Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, the regional prosecutor's office reported on May 6.

The execution of prisoners of war is a breach of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as an international crime.

Russian soldiers captured three Ukrainian servicemen during the assaults near Novopil and forced them to lay down their arms. The Russian military then shot the Ukrainian soldiers, according to Ukrainian prosecutors.

The case is being investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the U.N. for a response.

"The international community should immediately respond to the following systemic gross violations by Russia," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine has previously documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russian forces, including the execution of 177 captured Ukrainian soldiers as of mid-December 2024.

Visual evidence of such atrocities continues to emerge, reinforcing concerns over Moscow’s systematic violations of international law.

Russia allegedly downs 3 drones approaching Moscow as Putin prepares Victory Day parade

Russian air defense allegedly shot down three drones heading toward Moscow on May 6, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The news comes ahead of Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

During the attack, temporary restrictions were imposed on air traffic over Moscow, as well as over the Russian cities of Kaluga, Tambov, Yaroslavl, and Nizhny Novgorod.

The independent Russian Telegram channel Astra published a video and photos allegedly taken after the drones were downed. The footage purportedly shows the wreckage of a drone.

0:00 / 1× Moscow Oblast's residents shot a video of the purported wreckage of a drone shot down by the Russian Air Force as it was approaching Moscow on May 6, 2025. (Astra)

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the alleged drone attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify Russia's claims at the time of publication.

Overnight on May 6, Russia also reported intercepting 19 drones headed toward Moscow, marking the second consecutive night that drones reportedly targeted the Russian capital.

Ukraine stabilizes Pokrovsk front, seizes tactical initiative in some areas, Syrskyi says

Ukraine has stabilized the situation in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast, and in some areas seized the tactical initiative, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 6.

Pokrovsk, located about 70 kilometers northwest of Donetsk, remains one of the most fiercely contested sectors of the front, where Russia has concentrated its main offensive efforts since March.

"The Pokrovsk direction is one of the most difficult sections of the front... However, thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, we managed to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and in some places, seize the tactical initiative," Syrskyi said in a post on social media.

Syrskyi highlighted the performance of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala," describing it as a unit capable of effective active defense.

The regiment demonstrated its effectiveness earlier this year near the village of Shevchenko, approximately three kilometers southwest of Pokrovsk, and during the 2022 Kharkiv offensive, he said.

"Soldiers, sergeants, officers, you fulfill your tasks with honor. Ukraine believes in you, and you can always be relied on. Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to you," Syrskyi added.

The estimated Russian advance in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of May 6, 2025, according to DeepState map. A black symbol marks Pokrovsk. (DeepState / OpenStreetMaps)

Ukrainian forces have liberated approximately 16 square kilometers (about 6.2 square miles) near Pokrovsk in recent weeks, Syrskyi announced on April 17.

Russian forces have recently intensified attacks in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said on April 29.

While Donetsk Oblast has been the epicenter of Russian aggression since 2014, with escalation after the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian troops have not yet crossed into neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Since early March, Ukraine has signaled readiness for a 30-day ceasefire if Russia agrees to reciprocal terms. Moscow has refused, demanding extraordinary concessions, including a halt to all foreign military aid to Ukraine.

Hegseth reportedly ordered Ukraine aid pause without Trump's knowledge

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office ordered a temporary halt of military aid flights to Ukraine in early February without notifying the White House, Reuters reported on May 6, citing unnamed sources.

The suspension reportedly affected 11 shipments of artillery shells and weapons from Dover Air Force Base and a U.S. base in the United Arab Emirates.

The order, issued about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term, caused immediate concern in Kyiv and among officials in Poland, who contacted Washington for answers.

Top national security officials at the White House, Pentagon, and State Department were unaware of the decision and could not respond to inquiries.

The flights resumed Feb. 5, after a three-day pause, following an alleged intervention from U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, one source said.

Reuters reported in February that the U.S. briefly halted weapons shipments to Ukraine while the new White House administration debated its policies toward Kyiv.

The verbal order reportedly originated from Hegseth's office after a Jan. 30 Oval Office meeting on Ukraine, where cutting off aid was discussed but not approved by Trump.

Four people familiar with the matter told Reuters a small group of Pentagon staffers, many with long-standing opposition to U.S. aid for Ukraine, had advised Hegseth to suspend assistance.

The president and other senior officials remained unaware of the suspension until Ukrainian and European partners raised concerns. The canceled flights reportedly cost U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) $2.2 million.

The weapons had been previously approved under the former President Joe Biden's administration and authorized by Congress. Since Trump's second term began in January, no new aid packages have been approved.

The U.S. temporarily halted military supplies for Ukraine in March before restarting them after Kyiv agreed to the truce plan during talks in Jeddah on March 11.

In an April 13 interview with CBS News, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the U.S. to provide air defense support, saying Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 U.S.-made Patriot systems for $15 billion to protect major cities.

"We will find the money and pay for everything," Zelensky said, emphasizing Ukraine's intention to buy, not request, additional systems.

Trump rejected the request the next day, accusing Ukraine of "always looking to purchase missiles" and falsely blaming Kyiv for instigating the war.

Trump has not clarified whether U.S. military aid will continue if his peace talks with Russia fail, fueling concern among allies over Washington's long-term commitment.

A Patriot air defense system based in Israel will be transferred to Ukraine after refurbishment, the New York Times reported on May 4, citing four unnamed current and former U.S. officials.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.