The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly, Economy, Business, IMF, Naftogaz, Energy, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 23

by Yaroslav Zhelezniak April 30, 2025 6:54 PM 2 min read
A view of the building of Ukraine's parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 6, 2020. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 23 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from April 21–27, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF


Ukrainian Parliament Committee endorses draft law on virtual assets

On April 24, the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy endorsed draft law #10225-d regulating virtual assets and recommended it for the first reading in parliament.

The legislation prohibits use of virtual assets as an official means of payment in Ukraine.

Key tax provisions include:

  • Separate taxation of profits from virtual asset (VA) transactions;
  • Tax is levied on net profit, not the transaction volume;
  • Exchanges between virtual assets are not taxable; income below one minimum wage is tax-exempt;
  • Individuals are responsible for declaring and paying taxes on VA income;
  • A reduced 5% personal income tax (PIT) rate applies in 2026 for sales of assets acquired before the law enters into force.

Obligations to the EU


Parliament may delay vote on ARMA reform bill despite initial plans

The Verkhovna Rada had planned to hold a second and final reading of draft law #12374-d, which proposes sweeping reforms to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The draft legislation updates eligibility criteria for the Agency’s leadership, introduces new rules for staff recruitment, and establishes clearer procedures for the management of seized assets.

However, due to scheduling constraints, parliament may not have sufficient time to review the bill this week. The reform is part of Ukraine’s commitments under the Ukraine Facility program.

Other key economic issues


Naftogaz Supervisory Board appoints Serhii Koretskyi as CEO

Ukraine’s state-owned energy giant Naftogaz has appointed Serhii Koretskyi as its new CEO, following a decision by the company’s Supervisory Board. He will officially assume his new responsibilities as CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine on May 14.

Koretskyi currently serves as CEO of both Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, roles he has held since November 2022. Prior to that, he was CEO of fuel retailer WOG from 2013 onward.

What we learned from Ukrainian officials’ wealth disclosures
Luxury watches, a collection of 20th century military uniforms, and a very expensive piano — these are just a few of the intriguing things revealed in the mandatory annual declaration of financial assets submitted by Ukrainian MPs last month. The transparency system was established after the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution in light
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots

Yaroslav Zhelezniak
Yaroslav Zhelezniak
Yaroslav Zhelezniak is the first deputy head of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy. He is also the co-chair of the Ukrainian Chapter of the Parliamentary Network of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.Read more

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.