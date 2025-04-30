Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 23

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 23 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from April 21–27, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF



Ukrainian Parliament Committee endorses draft law on virtual assets

On April 24, the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy endorsed draft law #10225-d regulating virtual assets and recommended it for the first reading in parliament.

The legislation prohibits use of virtual assets as an official means of payment in Ukraine.

Key tax provisions include:

Separate taxation of profits from virtual asset (VA) transactions;

Tax is levied on net profit, not the transaction volume;

Exchanges between virtual assets are not taxable; income below one minimum wage is tax-exempt;

Individuals are responsible for declaring and paying taxes on VA income;

A reduced 5% personal income tax (PIT) rate applies in 2026 for sales of assets acquired before the law enters into force.

Obligations to the EU



Parliament may delay vote on ARMA reform bill despite initial plans

The Verkhovna Rada had planned to hold a second and final reading of draft law #12374-d, which proposes sweeping reforms to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The draft legislation updates eligibility criteria for the Agency’s leadership, introduces new rules for staff recruitment, and establishes clearer procedures for the management of seized assets.

However, due to scheduling constraints, parliament may not have sufficient time to review the bill this week. The reform is part of Ukraine’s commitments under the Ukraine Facility program.

Other key economic issues



Naftogaz Supervisory Board appoints Serhii Koretskyi as CEO

Ukraine’s state-owned energy giant Naftogaz has appointed Serhii Koretskyi as its new CEO, following a decision by the company’s Supervisory Board. He will officially assume his new responsibilities as CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine on May 14.

Koretskyi currently serves as CEO of both Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, roles he has held since November 2022. Prior to that, he was CEO of fuel retailer WOG from 2013 onward.