Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade.

The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade.

Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow on the day of the parade. At least 29 world leaders are also expected to attend the event, Russian state-controlled media reported on May 6.

Troops from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Egypt, Laos, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam will march in the parade.

Twenty-nine foreign leaders will also attend, including those from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, China, Congo, Cuba, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palestine, Serbia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Representatives from North Korea and Russian-controlled Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as defense ministers from 31 countries, will also be present.

Every year on May 9, Russia holds grandiose military parades in celebration of the end of World War II in Europe. Last year, only nine foreign leaders joined Putin at the parade. Ukraine and most European nations mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day.

Ukraine has invited senior EU leaders and officials to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Russia's celebration.

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, on April 15 warned EU leaders against attending Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.