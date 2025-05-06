The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 6, 2025 10:58 PM 2 min read
Russian military vehicles parade during the Victory Day Red Square Parade on May 9, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade.

Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow on the day of the parade. At least 29 world leaders are also expected to attend the event, Russian state-controlled media reported on May 6.

Troops from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Egypt, Laos, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam will march in the parade.

Twenty-nine foreign leaders will also attend, including those from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, China, Congo, Cuba, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palestine, Serbia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Representatives from North Korea and Russian-controlled Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as defense ministers from 31 countries, will also be present.

Every year on May 9, Russia holds grandiose military parades in celebration of the end of World War II in Europe. Last year, only nine foreign leaders joined Putin at the parade. Ukraine and most European nations mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day.

Ukraine has invited senior EU leaders and officials to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Russia's celebration.

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, on April 15 warned EU leaders against attending Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Ukraine’s drones target Moscow second night in a row, Russian official claims, ahead of Victory Day parade
Debris from one of the drones reportedly fell on the Kashirskoye Highway, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The reported attack comes just days before Russia’s Victory Day parade and three-day “truce.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

