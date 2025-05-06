The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Russia, Belarus, mines, European allies, Baltics, War
Edit post

Lithuania to mine border with Russia, Belarus in new $1.2 billion defense plan

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 6, 2025 9:48 AM 2 min read
Two border posts of Russia and Lithuania stand at the border fence in Kybartai. (Fabian Sommer / picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will invest 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) over the next decade to strengthen defenses along its eastern border with Russia and Belarus, the Defense Ministry announced on May 5.

Lithuania borders Russia's Kaliningrad exclave to the southwest and Belarus to the east and south. Tensions between NATO and Moscow have escalated since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry said the initiative aims to "block and slow" a possible invasion. About 800 million euros ($905 million) will be allocated for the acquisition and installation of anti-tank mines to deter potential aggression.

Western intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years, citing Russia's increasingly aggressive posture.

Lithuanian officials have prioritized the defense of the Suwalki Corridor, a strategic stretch connecting Lithuania to Poland, seen as vital for NATO's eastern flank.

A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

In January, Vilnius announced plans to raise its defense spending to between 5% and 6% of GDP annually from 2026 to 2030, citing the threat of Russian aggression in the region.

On March 18, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Poland declared their intent to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty banning anti-personnel mines.

Moscow has reacted sharply to these moves. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin warned on April 15 that Poland and the Baltic states would be the "first to suffer" in a direct NATO-Russia conflict.

As Russia trains abducted children for war, Ukraine fights uphill battle to bring them home
Around the world, abducting a child is a serious crime punishable by years behind bars. But when the kidnapper is Russia, justice remains a distant hope. So does the child’s return home. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has identified over 19,500 children who have been
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

7:52 AM

Book on Soviet dissidents wins Pulitzer Prize.

"To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement" by Benjamin Nathans, which covers dissent in the Soviet Union and Russia today, won a Pulitzer Prize on May 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.