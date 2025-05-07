Lithuania plans to build naval drones with Ukraine in joint effort

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania is considering launching domestic production of naval drones in cooperation with Ukraine, Lithuanian Deputy Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told Ukrainian outlet Militarnyi on May 6.

Under a “1+1” model, Lithuania would fund the production of two drones, keeping one for its own defense and sending the other to Ukraine. The country is particularly interested in Ukraine's Magura-class sea drones, which have been used with success against Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

"Magura, in my view, is an excellent military product," Sakaliene said.

The proposed initiative would involve shared weapons production on Lithuanian soil, with Vilnius covering the costs.

"That is, we pay for the production of two pieces of equipment, one of which is transferred to Ukraine, and the other remains in Lithuania, but we cover the cost for both," she explained.

Earlier this year, Lithuania allocated 20 million euros ($21 million) in purchasing weapons for Kyiv from Ukrainian producers. Sakaliene emphasized that Lithuania sees great potential in closer cooperation on technologies like missile and naval drones.

"We believe that cooperation in certain areas related to missile drones, sea drones, and other technologies is truly very promising," she said.

The Magura drones are small, unmanned surface vessels developed by Ukraine, and have become a key asset in the country's naval warfare. Though small in size, they've proven effective against larger warships, helping keep Russia’s Black Sea Fleet pinned in port.

On May 2, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) used Magura-7 sea drones equipped with air-to-air missiles to shoot down two Russian Su-30 fighter jets near the port city of Novorossiysk, HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov told The War Zone on May 3.

The operation was the first time in history that fighter jets have been downed by unmanned naval drones.