General Staff: Russia has lost 959,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 959,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 6.

The number includes 1,430 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,766 tanks, 22,416 armored fighting vehicles, 47,353 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,431 artillery systems, 1,378 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,142 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.