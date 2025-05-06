The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 959,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2025 8:51 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian military conducts training on Leopard 2 tanks at the test site on May 14, 2023, in Ukraine. (Serhii Mykhalchuk / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 959,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 6.

The number includes 1,430 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,766 tanks, 22,416 armored fighting vehicles, 47,353 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,431 artillery systems, 1,378 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,142 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s drones target Moscow second night in a row, Russian official claims
Debris from one of the drones reportedly fell on the Kashirskoye Highway, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The reported attack comes just days before Russia’s Victory Day parade and three-day “truce.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Book on Soviet dissidents wins Pulitzer Prize.

"To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement" by Benjamin Nathans, which covers dissent in the Soviet Union and Russia today, won a Pulitzer Prize on May 5.
