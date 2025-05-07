The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

14 killed, 54 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 7, 2025 7:13 PM 2 min read
A view of the destroyed top floor of a residential high-rise building after a Russian drone attack on May 7, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 14 people were killed and 54 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on May 7.

Russia launched 187 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones and five Iskander-M ballistic missiles, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 81 drones and two ballistic missiles. Another 70 drones vanished from radars, likely used as decoys to overwhelm defenses.

The assault was reportedly countered with electronic warfare units, aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, and mobile fire groups.

In the city of Kyiv, a woman and her son were killed, and eight people were wounded, including four children, the State Emergency Service said.

Russian strikes in Sumy Oblast killed four people, including one child, and wounded 14 civilians, five of them children, the local military administration reported.

Four people were killed and 10 injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed two people and wounded six, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Strikes hit residential areas, damaging a high-rise building and nine houses.

Two people were killed and at least four injured, including a 16-year-old child, in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces targeted civilian and social infrastructure in the region.

Eight people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two of whom are in serious condition, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured during at least 13 attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The escalation comes as Moscow continues to reject a complete ceasefire and intensifies strikes on civilian areas.

"Only significantly intensified pressure on Russia and stronger sanctions can pave the way to diplomacy," President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the attacks.

"Any measures depriving the aggressor of resources to wage war must be implemented to bring lasting peace. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine with air defense. Russia must be held accountable for its actions."

Without mentioning his name, Biden calls Trump’s pressure on Ukraine ‘modern-day appeasement’ towards Russia
Former U.S. President Joe Biden, breaking from the tradition of former presidents avoiding criticism of successors early in their term, said conceding Ukrainian territory could erode confidence in Washington’s global role.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

German Chancellor Merz plans visit to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the trip is currently being coordinated and emphasized that the European Union must do “everything possible” to help secure a lasting cessation of hostilities beyond the upcoming weekend.
5:59 PM
Video

How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York discusses with Jonathan Brunstedt, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University, how Russian President Vladimir Putin has weaponized the Soviet myths about World War II to help him justify Russia’s war against Ukraine.
