Trump says Russia 'doesn't have the cards' in peace talks with Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova March 10, 2025 10:04 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Neither Ukraine nor Russia "has the cards" in potential peace negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump told journalists on March 10 ahead of talks between the U.S. and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are to hold talks on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on ending Russia's war. The participants are expected to discuss potential ceasefire options and a mineral resource deal between the U.S. and Ukraine.

"I say they (Ukraine) don't have the cards. Nobody really has the cards. Russia doesn't have the cards. What you have to do is you have to make a deal, and you have to stop the killing. It's a senseless war, and we are going to get it stopped," Trump said.

Trump's recent statement contradicts his previous ones, in which he claimed the opposite about Ukraine and Russia.

On Feb. 20, Trump said that Russia held "the cards" in any peace talks with Ukraine as it occupies a significant part of Ukrainian territory.

Eight days later, the U.S. president told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a heated argument in the White House that he "was not in a good position" regarding the war and did not have "the right cards."

Following the spat in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, the U.S. suspended its military and intelligence aid for Ukraine. The Ukrainian delegation is expected to discuss the resumption of military aid in Saudi Arabia.

The delegations will also discuss territorial issues, security protocols, and intelligence sharing, according to Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

5:27 PM
Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
