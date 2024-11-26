No indication North Korean troops are moving into Ukraine, Pentagon says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States does not have any indication that there is a presence of North Korean troops in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Nov. 25.

"What we're seeing is that (North Korean troops are) positioned around the Kursk region, not moving into Ukraine at the moment," Singh said during a press briefing.

The Pentagon's statement clarifies reports of approximately 11,000 North Korean troops amassing in Russia's Kursk Oblast, training alongside Russian troops in the fight against Ukraine. A Pentagon spokesperson said on Nov. 13 that some North Korean troops have already been deployed to fight together with Russian forces.

A source with Ukraine's General Staff also indicated to Reuters on Nov. 23 that the majority of North Korean soldiers were finalizing training.

In recent months, Russia has focused on regaining territory lost in the country's Kursk Oblast following a surprise Ukrainian incursion into the region in August. According to the source in Ukraine's General Staff, Ukraine has lost over 40 percent of the territory it previously gained in Kursk Oblast due to Russian counterattacks.

NATO allies believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming to recapture territory lost in Kursk Oblast before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the Telegraph reported, hoping to gain leverage in future peace negotiations.

Addressing unconfirmed reports that upwards of 500 North Korean troops have been killed in Kursk, Singh said that the U.S. could not independently confirm the casualties.

"What we've said before is that they're in (the Kursk) region and certainly poised to engage the Ukrainians in combat. But I can't confirm those reports that there have been casualties yet."

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a strategic partnership agreement in June, pledging to provide military support to one another if either country comes under attack.

On Nov. 25, Reuters reported, citing researchers at the U.S.-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, that North Korea is expanding a key weapons production complex that assembles KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles used by Russia against Ukraine.











