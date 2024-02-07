Next Ramstein summit to be held on Feb. 14

This audio is created with AI assistance

The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will be held on Feb. 14, NATO’s press service announced.

The UDCG comprises over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, and has been meeting regularly since April 2022 to coordinate military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The 19th Ramstein summit will be held at NATO headquarters in Brussels a day before the alliance’s defense ministers meet.

The announcement comes as disagreements in the U.S. Congress continue to stall a supplemental funding bill that includes $61 billion in defense aid for Ukraine. Republicans have blocked the passing of the bill, insisting that further military aid must include significant changes to U.S. border policy and support for Israel.

After months of delay, European leaders agreed on Feb. 1 to allocate an additional 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. Brussels has yet to decide on the format of further defense assistance for Ukraine.

The previous Ramstein summit was held virtually in late January.

After the meeting, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that allies would provide Kyiv with more weapons needed to effectively strike Russian targets both on the front line and in the rear, as well as to destroy Russia's logistics hubs.

Commitments were made at the 18th Ramstein summit to supply Ukraine with additional long-range striking capabilities, among other things, according to the ministry.