Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ramstein summit, United States, NATO, European allies
Edit post

Next Ramstein meeting to take place in 'coming weeks,' Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2024 8:57 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media prior to talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery on October 11, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, will be held in the "coming weeks," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Oct. 30.

Prior to Zelensky's announcement, the White House said on Oct. 17 that the next meeting in the Ramstein format would be held online in November virtually but did not disclose the exact date of the event.

U.S. President Joe Biden was initially supposed to convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on Oct. 12 but postponed it due to Hurricane Milton in the U.S.

"It is very important that each support package is fully implemented, and that our actions with our partners are truly coordinated and as effective as possible," Zelensky said.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a U.S.-led group consisting of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that convenes at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The last Ramstein meeting on Sept. 6 was the group's 24th gathering since its establishment in April 2022.

The upcoming virtual Ramstein meeting will be the first one held at the leader-level. During the last one, Zelensky was present in person, securing more military aid from allies, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada.

At the initially planned Ramstein meeting, Zelensky was set to present his five-point victory plan to allies, although he met with leaders individually following the summit's postponement.

Opinion: Canceled Ramstein meeting marks a missed opportunity for Europe to lead on Ukraine
A short trip to Germany instead of the planned state visit. A four-way meeting in the Chancellery instead of the conference in Ramstein to coordinate future aid for Ukraine with some 50 participating states, including numerous heads of state and government. With Hurricane Milton in Florida preventin…
The Kyiv IndependentFriedrich Merz
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:28 PM

Kremlin denies Russia-Ukraine talks on halting energy strikes.

The denial comes a day after the Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are resuming discussions about halting the strikes on each other's energy infrastructure after the talks abruptly ended in August following Ukraine's Kursk incursion.
3:08 PM

Slovak PM interviewed by top Russian propagandist.

Talking to the propagandist sanctioned by Western countries, the prime minister of a NATO and EU member country discussed several topics, including the Nord Stream pipeline explosions and the supposed Western fatigue over the support of Ukraine.
10:26 AM

Russian hackers targeting US officials, Microsoft warns.

Russian hacker group Midnight Blizzard has been sending out highly targeted phishing emails to U.S. individuals working in government, academia, defense, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft warned on Oct. 29 in a blog post.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.