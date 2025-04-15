The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s largest English-language publication — is looking for a Newsroom Assistant to join our team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence in partnership with media consultancy Jnomics. Today, we are a team of around 80 people, primarily based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as a bridge between Ukraine and the world.



We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Newsroom Assistant to support the day-to-day operations of our editorial team. This position is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and is passionate about media and journalism.



Responsibilities:

Support the daily workflow of the editorial team, working closely with editors;

Organize logistics for editorial travel, including transportation and accommodation;

Manage editorial documents and newsroom databases;

Moderate newsroom email inbox and comments section on the Kyiv Independent website;

Assist with research and information gathering for editorial needs;

Translate interview materials between Ukrainian and English (upon request);

Respond to internal and external queries and assist with ad hoc editorial tasks as needed.

Requirements:

Advanced proficiency in both English and Ukrainian;

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail;

Ability to multitask and shift quickly between priorities;

Solid written and verbal communication skills;

Proficient in working with spreadsheets, Google Workspace, and digital management tools;

Proactive and self-motivated with a solutions-oriented mindset;

Previous experience in media, administration, or project coordination is a competitive advantage;

Alignment with the values and mission of the Kyiv Independent;

Based in Kyiv with the ability to work in the office.

We offer:

Competitive market-level compensation;

A busy but flexible work schedule;

A young, international, and highly motivated team;

Opportunities for professional growth and involvement in impactful journalism.

Note: This is a full-time position based in Kyiv, Ukraine. While a hybrid work format may be possible upon agreement, in-office work is preferred.



Thank you for taking the time to apply to work with The Kyiv Independent. If you are shortlisted, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would love to meet with all applicants, we may not be able to meet with everyone due to the volume of applications we receive.