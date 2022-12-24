Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Zelensky visits front line in Donbas on Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 1:55 pm
“Today, the east of Ukraine is the most difficult direction, and I am honored to be here now with our defenders in Donbas,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 6. 

“I believe that next time we will meet in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, and I am sure in Crimea as well,” he said. 

Zelensky thanked Ukraine’s military for its resilience and strength, calling the army an “outpost of our (Ukraine’s) independence.” 

Dec. 6 is Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day.

