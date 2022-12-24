Zelensky visits front line in Donbas on Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day

“Today, the east of Ukraine is the most difficult direction, and I am honored to be here now with our defenders in Donbas,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 6.

“I believe that next time we will meet in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, and I am sure in Crimea as well,” he said.

Zelensky thanked Ukraine’s military for its resilience and strength, calling the army an “outpost of our (Ukraine’s) independence.”

Dec. 6 is Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day.