Zelensky: Ukrainian counteroffensive success is not limited to Lyman

In his evening address on Oct. 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated two more settlements in Kherson Oblast adding to the growing list of territories liberated by Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelensky also stressed that Ukraine's counteroffensive success is not limited to Lyman, a city Russian forces have used as a supply hub to launch attacks in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast since it was captured in May. Lyman was fully cleared of Russian forces on Oct. 2.

“Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, [!but!] when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations,” Zelensky said. “Except, of course, the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. Because everyone who is involved in any elements of aggression against our state will be accountable for it.”