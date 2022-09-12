Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate more than 6,000 square kilometers since start of September

September 13, 2022 12:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his evening video address on Sept. 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of territory in the country's east and south from Russian occupation, and that the movement of Ukrainian troops continues.

