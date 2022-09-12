Zelensky: Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate more than 6,000 square kilometers since start of September
September 13, 2022 12:21 am
In his evening video address on Sept. 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of territory in the country's east and south from Russian occupation, and that the movement of Ukrainian troops continues.
