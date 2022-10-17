Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 8, 2022 11:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a video address on Oct. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, while it was a “good and mostly sunny day” throughout Ukraine, it was “cloudy in Crimea.” Earlier on Oct. 8, an explosion occurred at the Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait connecting the Crimean Peninsula to Russia. Zelensky added that Ukrainians “know that our future is sunny without occupiers on our territory.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
