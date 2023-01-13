Zelensky to Lithuanian parliament: ‘We are on our way to victory’

This year is “decisive,” and Ukraine is “on its way to victory” over Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the Lithuanian parliament on Jan. 13.

“Lithuania is and, I am sure, will continue to be one of the most sincere defenders of freedom, and this is the best tribute to the memory and feat of the heroes who defeated the empire on those winter days 32 years ago,” Zelensky said.

“Now, we are also on our way to victory. To the final victory over the empire,” he said.

Zelensky also said Russia “must be defeated on Ukrainian land” to where it came.

“So that we don't have to fight on the lands of other peoples of Europe. So that Russia does not get a break, does not have time to adapt, and is not able to regain its strength,” Zelensky said.

Earlier on Jan. 3, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also said that 2023 “has to be the year when Ukraine defeats the aggressor.” He also said that Lithuania will deliver Kyiv more military equipment and ammunition and provide military training to Ukrainian service members.

“It’s crucial to increase the pace of support by all allies. Victory is close,” said Nauseda.

In early December, Lithuania sent artillery rounds and two repaired German 155mm howitzers to Ukraine.In November, Ukraine received a significant batch of military aid from Lithuania, including twelve M113 armored personnel carriers, ten of which are armed with 120 mm self-propelled mortars, and two are equipped with fire control radars.

Lithuania also anounced the delivery of more air defense systems to Ukraine at a Jan. 11 meeting of the Lublin Triangle format with Zelensky and Polish president Andrzej Duda in Lviv.



