Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Lithuanian President: 2023 to be the year Ukraine defeats Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 8:00 pm
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced on Jan. 3 that his country would continue providing military support to Ukraine in 2023 as Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine continues.

“It has to be the year when Ukraine defeats the aggressor,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that Lithuania will deliver Kyiv more military equipment and ammunition and provide military training to Ukrainian service members.

“It’s crucial to increase the pace of support by all allies. Victory is close,” said Nauseda.

In early December, Lithuania sent artillery rounds and two repaired German 155mm howitzers to Ukraine.

In November, Ukraine received a significant batch of military aid from Lithuania, including twelve M113 armored personnel carriers, ten of which are armed with 120 mm self-propelled mortars, and two are equipped with fire control radars.

