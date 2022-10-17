Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: Russia uses criminal mobilization to exterminate indigenous groups

September 26, 2022 8:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“Criminal mobilization is used by Russia not only to prolong the suffering of people in Ukraine and to further destabilize the world, but also to physically exterminate men - representatives of indigenous peoples, who live in the territories controlled, so far, temporarily by the Russian Federation,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sept. 25.

Russian forces have recently begun mass conscripting Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea. Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President’s Office, said earlier on Sept. 25 that this “is nothing more than Moscow’s attempt to cleanse the territory of a disloyal population.”

“There is a way out,” Zelensky said. “Do not submit to criminal mobilization. Flee. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity at the first opportunity.”

