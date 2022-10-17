Podolyak: Russian mobilization in Crimea aims to cleanse disloyal population.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President’s Office, said that the forced mass conscription of Crimean Tatars in Crimea is “a real ethnic genocide and an enormous tragedy for the entire nation.”

Forcing Crimean Tatars to fight against Ukraine "is nothing more than Moscow’s attempt to cleanse the territory of a disloyal population,” Podolyak tweeted. Forced conscription in occupied territories constitutes a war crime according to the Geneva Conventions. It also violates the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

