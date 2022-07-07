Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky reacts to Johnson's resignation, calls him 'true friend of Ukraine.'

July 7, 2022 6:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky added that he is confident that Britain's policy toward Ukraine won’t change despite the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on July 7. Johnson, who plans to remain in his position until a new leader is elected, has been actively supporting Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion. He visited Kyiv twice to meet Zelensky since Feb. 24.

