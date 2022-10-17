Zelensky on Russia's mass missile attack: 'They won't change our confidence in Ukraine's victory'

President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation standing outside his office in central Kyiv on Oct. 10, just blocks away from where missiles were falling earlier that day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to a mass missile attack that Russia launched against Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10.

Zelensky recorded a video address outside the President’s Office building in central Kyiv – only blocks away from where some of the missiles hit.

Zelensky said that Russia hit Ukrainian cities with dozens of missiles and Iranian kamikaze drones on Oct. 10, targeting civilians and energy facilities. Separetely, the commandment of the Ukrainian army said 75 missiles were launched, 41 of them intercepted by air defense.

According to Zelensky, Russia aims to destroy Ukraine’s energy system and to cause panic and chaos among people.

“They purposefully chose such a time and such targets to cause as much damage as possible,” he said.

Russian forces struck energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad oblasts and in the south of Ukraine, according to the President.

“There may be temporary power outages now, but there will never be interruptions in our confidence in (Ukraine’s) victory,” added Zelensky.

