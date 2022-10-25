Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 26, 2022 12:02 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 25 that he had an “excellent conversation” with newly appointed U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying they “agreed to write a new chapter” in Ukraine-U.K. relations. He added that Ukraine has “full support in the face of Russian aggression” from the U.K.

