Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky: if Ukrainian army loses control of Sievierodonetsk, returning to it will be costly.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 6, 2022 11:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, if the Russian military fully captured the city, Ukraine would need five times more equipment and people for a counter-offensive. “If we decide to attack later, we will lose much more,” he said. Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast is currently the focal point of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops. Some observers have called on the Ukrainian army to withdraw from Sieverodonetsk to Lysychansk, which is separated from it by a river and is easier to defend.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok