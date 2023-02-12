Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Zelensky: Global sanctions must be imposed on Russia's nuclear industry.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 10:32 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Feb. 12 that Ukraine is doing its best to ensure that global sanctions are imposed on Russia's nuclear industry.

He said that “Russia's nuclear blackmail of the world must be punished,” recalling Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in March. 

“It is not easy. There is some resistance,” Zelensky said. “But there was a time when other restrictions against Russia also seemed difficult to impose. They (other countries) gave up, and now sanctions are already in place.”

On Feb. 5, Ukraine imposed sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry targeting 200 Russian entities, including Russia's state nuclear monopoly Rosatom, which will be in effect for 50 years.  


The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

