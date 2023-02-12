Zelensky: Global sanctions must be imposed on Russia's nuclear industry.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Feb. 12 that Ukraine is doing its best to ensure that global sanctions are imposed on Russia's nuclear industry.

He said that “Russia's nuclear blackmail of the world must be punished,” recalling Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in March.

“It is not easy. There is some resistance,” Zelensky said. “But there was a time when other restrictions against Russia also seemed difficult to impose. They (other countries) gave up, and now sanctions are already in place.”

On Feb. 5, Ukraine imposed sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry targeting 200 Russian entities, including Russia's state nuclear monopoly Rosatom, which will be in effect for 50 years.



