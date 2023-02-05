Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, February 5, 2023

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 11:09 pm
On Feb. 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry proposed by the National Security Council. The measures target 200 Russian entities and will remain in effect for 50 years.

Among the sanctioned entities is Russia's state nuclear monopoly Rosatom, which illegally operates the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant located in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russia has been using the plant as a tool of nuclear blackmail.

“The terrorist state (Russia) uses the nuclear industry to put pressure on other states and as an element of external expansion,” Zelensky said in a video address on Feb. 5. “All these are sufficient reasons for Russia's nuclear industry to be under global sanctions."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

