Zelensky fires SBU chief in Kharkiv for alleged inaction during war.
May 30, 2022 12:09 am
During his evening address following his visit to Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 29 that law enforcement agencies would investigate Roman Dudin, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) branch in Kharkiv Oblast. Zelensky said that Dudin had failed to contribute to the city's defense since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.