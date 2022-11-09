Zelensky: Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast

In his daily evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that while there is a lot less news from the front, “it does not mean less intense fighting.”

“The situation is difficult on the entire front. In some areas brutal positional battles continue, as before, and it is especially difficult in Donetsk Oblast,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that Russian forces suffer heavy losses, but they still try to fulfill the order to reach the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast. “We don’t give up a single centimeter of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” he added.