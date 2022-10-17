Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalZelensky: Crimea will return to Ukraine, perhaps through diplomatic means

This item is part of our running news digest

September 18, 2022 7:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters that Ukraine will be able to live peacefully only when it regains all its territories. He also said that Ukraine intends to liberate Crimea but doesn’t exclude diplomacy. “There is no way out. We must de-occupy the territory. It may happen that Crimea will be returned by diplomatic means,” Zelensky said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok