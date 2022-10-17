Zelensky: Crimea will return to Ukraine, perhaps through diplomatic means
September 18, 2022 7:45 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters that Ukraine will be able to live peacefully only when it regains all its territories. He also said that Ukraine intends to liberate Crimea but doesn’t exclude diplomacy. “There is no way out. We must de-occupy the territory. It may happen that Crimea will be returned by diplomatic means,” Zelensky said.
