Zelensky: Armed Forces have liberated over 1,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land since Sept. 1.
September 8, 2022 10:36 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that the Ukrainian military has already liberated dozens of settlements from Russian occupation as part of the ongoing counteroffensive in both the southern Kherson Oblast and northern Kharkiv Oblast.
