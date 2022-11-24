Zelensky appeals to UN Security Council over Russian mass strike on infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the United Nations Security Council on Nov. 23 to take action to stop Russian missile strikes targeting civilians and critical infrastructure as cold weather sets in. "The UN Security Council was created as the world's most powerful platform for decisions and actions. Therefore, it must give a clear assessment of the actions of the terrorist state," Zelensky said.

Russia's latest attack killed civilians, damaged several hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure, residential areas, and critical energy infrastructure, and caused blackouts in much of the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, and parts of neighboring Moldova.

"Today is just one day but we have received close to 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror,” Zelensky said via video link. The president invited the mission of UN experts to examine critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that have been or may be hit by Russian missiles and called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution condemning all forms of energy terror.

“We cannot be hostage to one international terrorist,” Zelensky said, adding that Russia should be denied a vote on any decision concerning its actions. “Russia is doing everything to make an energy generator a more powerful tool than the UN Charter.”











