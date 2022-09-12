Yermak: Ukrainian flag flies in Ternova, Kharkiv Oblast
September 12, 2022 8:06 pm
President's Office Head Andriy Yermak posted a video from Ukraine's 14th Mechanized Brigade in which a Ukrainian flag appears to hang from a transmission tower in Ternova, a community close to Ukraine's border with Russia.
