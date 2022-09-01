Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWSJ: G7 to discuss Russian oil price caps

This item is part of our running news digest

September 1, 2022
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the G7 finance ministers will meet virtually on Sept. 2 to announce plans to reduce Russian energy exports without increasing global oil prices. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
