WSJ: G7 to discuss Russian oil price caps
September 1, 2022 7:20 am
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the G7 finance ministers will meet virtually on Sept. 2 to announce plans to reduce Russian energy exports without increasing global oil prices.
