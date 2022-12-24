Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Watchdog: Russia transfers personnel, military equipment closer to Belarusian border with Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 7:03 pm
Russia is moving its troops and military equipment from Belarusian training grounds in the northern and central parts of the country to the south, closer to Belarus’ border with Ukraine, Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on Dec. 20. 

The group noted that the number of troops and equipment is “small and definitely not enough for any offensive action.” 

Belarusian Hajun suggested that the equipment and troops may be transferred to take part in the next round of joint exercises between Russian and Belarusian forces near the Ukrainian border. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Belarusian dictator Alexander in Minsk on Dec. 10 amid a growing number of reports that Russia is stepping up its deployment of military vehicles. 

Belarusian Hajun said on Dec. 18 that Russia transferred at least 50 Ural military trucks to Belarus.

Russia has also reportedly deployed additional military aircraft to Belarus, including those capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the defense of borders with Belarus remained among Ukraine’s top priorities.

Since the launch of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Belarus has participated in Russia’s aggression by letting Russian troops use its territory to attack Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.

