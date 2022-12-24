Zelensky: Defense of borders with Belarus remains among Ukraine’s top priorities

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Dec. 18 that fortifying the 1,084-kilometer border with Belarus, close ally of Russia, is one of the Ukrainian military's main tasks.

“No matter who or what tries to persuade Minsk to do anything, it will not help them," he said. “Our military is preparing for all possible defense scenarios.”

Russia has reportedly deployed additional military aircraft to Belarus, including those capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

Belarusian Hajun, a watchdog that monitors the movement of Russian troops, also reported that Russia had transferred at least 50 Ural military trucks to Belarus on Dec. 16.