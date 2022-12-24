Watchdog: Russia transfers more military equipment to Belarus.

Russia transferred at least 50 Ural military trucks to Belarus on Dec. 16, the Belarusian Hajun, a watchdog that monitors the movement of Russian troops, reported on Dec. 18.

Another 30-truck convoy had already been transferred to Belarus on Dec. 11, according to the Belarusian Hajun.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko are expected to discuss “further aggression against Ukraine” and "broader involvement” of the Belarusian military in the war at their planned meeting on Dec. 19, according to Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev.

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression by allowing Russia to use its territory for attacks against Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.