Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Warehouse on fire, explosions reported in Russia’s Novosibirsk.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 4:35 pm
A large fire has broken out at a warehouse in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, and the sounds of explosions have been heard, Russian local media and Telegram channels reported on Dec. 26, citing eyewitnesses. 

The fire area has reached more than 1,800 square meters, with over 70 emergency workers involved in eliminating the fire, according to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry. No casualties were reported. 

Over the past month, the number of large-scale fires has increased in Russia. 

The recent fires reportedly occurred at oil facilities in Siberia, Bryansk Oblast, and Kursk; large shopping centers in Moscow and Moscow Oblast, a thermal power plant in Perm, and warehouses in Vladivostok, Moscow, and Volgograd. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

