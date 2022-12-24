Wallace: UK 'open-minded’ about handing over longer-range weapons to Ukraine.

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he was “open-minded” about sending longer-range weapons to Ukraine if Russia continued attacking residential areas and civilian infrastructure.





“I constantly review the weapons systems we could provide. We too have in our armor potential weapons systems that are longer, and should the Russians continue to target civilian areas and try and break those Geneva conventions, then I will be open-minded to see what we do next,” he said in parliament when asked by former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.





On Dec. 9, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new military aid for Ukraine, including more anti-air guns and further short-range air defense missiles, in the coming weeks.