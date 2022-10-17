US to provide over $450 million for Ukraine's civilian security
September 26, 2022 5:38 pm
"The United States will provide an additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance to save lives and bolster the capacity of our Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice partners," U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter on Sept. 26. "We share their commitment to a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine."
